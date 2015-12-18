FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's 2016/17 growth unlikely to be significantly higher - finmin report
#India Top News
December 18, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

India's 2016/17 growth unlikely to be significantly higher - finmin report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Labourers work at the construction site of a bridge being built for metro rail in New Delhi, India, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s economic growth in the next financial year starting April is not likely to be significantly greater than the growth in the current fiscal year, the finance ministry said in a report.

The government on Friday lowered its growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2016 to 7-7.5 percent from 8.1-8.5 percent estimated in February.

The revision came after Asia’s third-largest economy grew 7.2 percent in the first half of the 2015/16 fiscal year.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
