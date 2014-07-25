FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No decision on foreign investment in supermarkets - India trade min
July 25, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

No decision on foreign investment in supermarkets - India trade min

NEW DELHI, July 25 (Reuters) - The new Indian government has not decided its stance on a policy in place to allow foreign direct investment in supermarkets, trade minister Nirmala Sitharaman told lawmakers in a written reply in Parliament on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government opposes the policy put in place by its predecessor to allow foreign supermarkets to operate in India. But the new administration has not been clear whether it will revoke the policy.

Reporting By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Writing by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

