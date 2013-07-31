FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India considering easing overseas borrowing rules
July 31, 2013 / 10:04 AM / 4 years ago

India considering easing overseas borrowing rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India is considering easing rules for overseas borrowing, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Wednesday, as the government struggles to revive a struggling currency and fund a record high current account deficit.

“I think we need to stabilize the rupee and going forward we have to take steps to promote growth”, he told a press conference.

He also said issuing sovereign bond was an option to help stabilize the rupee.

The rupee has lost nearly 10 percent of its value so far this year. Lack of concrete steps by the government to address the current account deficit that hit a record high of 4.8 percent of gross domestic product in the last fiscal year is also eroding confidence in the currency. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

