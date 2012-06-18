FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949
#Asia
June 18, 2012 / 9:47 AM / in 5 years

TIMELINE-Changes to India's SLR for banks since 1949

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - India's central bank left interest rates
and required bank reserves unchanged on Monday, defying
widespread expectations for a rate cut and warning that relaxing
policy could worsen inflation.
    The Reserve Bank of India kept its policy repo rate
 unchanged at 8 percent and, subsequently, the
reverse repo rate was also left unchanged at 7.00
percent.
    The central bank kept the cash reserve ratio,
the proportion of deposits banks must maintain with the central
bank in cash, unchanged at 4.75 percent.
    It left the statutory liquidity ratio, the proportion of
deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other
approved securities, unchanged at 24 percent.
    
    Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory
liquidity ratio since 1949.
 RATE (PCT)                       EFFECTIVE DATE 
 24.00                             18-12-2010 
 25.00                             07-11-2009 
 24.00                             08-11-2008 
 25.00                             25-10-1997 
 31.50                             29-10-1994 
 33.75                             17-09-1994 
 34.25                             20-08-1994 
 34.75                             16-10-1993 
 37.25                             18-09-1993 
 37.50                             21-08-1993 
 37.75                             06-03-1993 
 38.00                             06-02-1993 
 38.25                             09-01-1993 
 38.50                             29-02-1992 
 38.50                             22-09-1990 
 38.00                             02-01-1988 
 37.50                             25-04-1987 
 37.00                             06-07-1985 
 36.50                             08-06-1985 
 36.00                             01-09-1984 
 35.50                             28-07-1984 
 35.00                             30-10-1981 
 34.50                             25-09-1981 
 34.00                             01-12-1978 
 33.00                             01-07-1974 
 32.00                             08-12-1973 
 30.00                             17-11-1972 
 29.00                             04-08-1972 
 28.00                             28-08-1970 
 27.00                             24-04-1970 
 26.00                             05-02-1970 
 25.00                             16-09-1964 
 20.00                             16-03-1949

 (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
