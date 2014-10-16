FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New India economic adviser: Hopeful on economy
October 16, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

New India economic adviser: Hopeful on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India’s new chief government adviser, Arvind Subramanian, said on Thursday he was hopeful on the economy and that macro-economic stability and creating the conditions for investment would be priorities.

Confirming his appointment in an impromptu news conference outside the Finance Ministry, Subramanian said: “It is a great honour ... to serve in a government that has a mandate for reform and change.” (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Krishna N Das)

