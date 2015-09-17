India plans to address some pending tax disputes within days - Jaitley

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures while speaking at an Economist conference in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to address some pending tax disputes in the next few days, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, but did not give details or say whether the cases in question included disputes with foreign companies that have spooked investors.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry decided not to press claims for a Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) against foreign portfolio investors. India remains locked in major back-tax battles with telecoms group Vodafone (VOD.L) and Cairn Energy (CNE.L).

Arun Jaitley said last week that the government was trying to resolve pending tax cases, many of them outside the courts.