Jaitley pushes GST, reassures on back taxes
January 30, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Jaitley pushes GST, reassures on back taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance of India attends the session "The Global Economic Outlook" during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday he hoped the opposition Congress party will come round to backing a proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) that it has opposed despite being the first to propose the reform.

“I hope they are flexible and see the rationale behind passing GST,” Jaitley said in an interview at the Economic Times Global Business Summit.

Jaitley reiterated a reassurances that India would not pursue foreign companies with new retroactive tax claims, adding that he would like to see the few remaining disputes resolved “as expeditiously as possible.”

Reporting by Douglas Busvine

