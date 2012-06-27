India must tackle problems over tax, insurance -PM

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told finance ministry officials the government needs to fix problems over taxation, resolve issues in the mutual funds industry and tackle a slowdown in the insurance sector.

Singh spoke after taking over the running of the Finance Ministry from Pranab Mukherjee, kicking off a push to revive the country’s flagging economic growth and reverse a “climate of pessimism” among investors in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Singh gave little in the way of specifics about tackling problems in the tax system or the insurance sector, but his statement late on Wednesday was an indication of areas the government might focus on with him at the helm of the ministry.