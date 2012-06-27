FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India must tackle problems over tax, insurance -PM
June 27, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

India must tackle problems over tax, insurance -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told finance ministry officials the government needs to fix problems over taxation, resolve issues in the mutual funds industry and tackle a slowdown in the insurance sector.

Singh spoke after taking over the running of the Finance Ministry from Pranab Mukherjee, kicking off a push to revive the country’s flagging economic growth and reverse a “climate of pessimism” among investors in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Singh gave little in the way of specifics about tackling problems in the tax system or the insurance sector, but his statement late on Wednesday was an indication of areas the government might focus on with him at the helm of the ministry. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Tony Munroe)

