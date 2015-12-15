FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's merchandise exports fall again in Nov, down 24.43 pct year-over-year
December 15, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

India's merchandise exports fall again in Nov, down 24.43 pct year-over-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of containers at a port in Jaragua do Sul, Santa Catarina state, Brazil, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Prada/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s merchandise exports shrank for a 12th straight month in November, falling an annual 24.43 percent, government data showed on Tuesday.

Indian exporters shipped goods worth $20.01 billion last month, lower than $21.35 billion provisionally reported in October.

The trade deficit for November came in at $9.78 billion compared with a provisional $9.77 billion a month ago, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

Imports fell 30.26 percent from a year earlier to $29.80 billion, the data showed.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
