FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
July WPI prices fall 4.05 percent
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
August 14, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

July WPI prices fall 4.05 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The owner of a "Kirana" or mom-and-pop grocery store accepts money from a customer in his shop in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale prices fell at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 4.05 percent in July, their ninth straight decline and their lowest in at least a decade, mainly driven by weak food and fuel prices, government data showed.

The data, released on Friday, compared with a 2.8 percent year-on-year fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 2.4 percent annual decline in June.

The wholesale food prices fell 1.16 percent year-on-year, while fuel prices fell 12.81 percent from a year ago.

India’s retail inflation has cooled to a record low of 3.78 percent in July, adding pressure on the central bank chief Raghuram Rajan to cut interest rates after China devalued its currency this week.

The Reserve Bank of India kept rates unchanged at 7.25 percent this month even though the government and industry have been urging for lower cost of borrowing.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.