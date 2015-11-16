FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wholesale prices drop for 12th straight month in October
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
November 16, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Wholesale prices drop for 12th straight month in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A farmer winnows paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale prices dropped for a 12th straight month in October, falling an annual 3.81 percent mainly due to easing fuel prices, government data showed on Monday.

The fall was almost in line with the forecast made by economists in a Reuters poll of 3.83 percent. In September, the index fell a provisional 4.54 percent.

The wholesale fuel prices fell 16.32 percent from a year ago in October, while prices of manufactured goods declined 1.67 percent year on year.

Food prices in October, however, rose 2.44 percent year-on-year.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.