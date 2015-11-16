Wholesale prices drop for 12th straight month in October

A farmer winnows paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale prices dropped for a 12th straight month in October, falling an annual 3.81 percent mainly due to easing fuel prices, government data showed on Monday.

The fall was almost in line with the forecast made by economists in a Reuters poll of 3.83 percent. In September, the index fell a provisional 4.54 percent.

The wholesale fuel prices fell 16.32 percent from a year ago in October, while prices of manufactured goods declined 1.67 percent year on year.

Food prices in October, however, rose 2.44 percent year-on-year.