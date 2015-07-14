Wholesale prices fall 2.4 percent in June

A man loads onion sacks in a supply truck at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s wholesale prices fell at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 2.4 percent in June, their eighth straight decline, mainly on the back of weak fuel prices, government data showed on Tuesday.

The data compared with a 2.2 percent year-on-year fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 2.36 percent annual decline in May.

The wholesale food index rose 2.88 percent year-on-year, while fuel prices fell 10.03 percent from a year ago.