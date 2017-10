Labourers work at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian economy can grow by 8 percent in the coming fiscal year as long as there is a favourable monsoon after two years of drought, deputy finance minister Jayant Sinha said on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Economic Times Global Business Summit, Sinha said that a favourable rainy season could add between 0.5 and 1 percentage point to growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.