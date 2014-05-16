FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Modi wins landslide victory in Indian election - counting trends
May 16, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Modi wins landslide victory in Indian election - counting trends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of Congress electoral alliance)

NEW DELHI, May 16 (Reuters) - Opposition candidate Narendra Modi will be the next prime minister of India, with early election results on Friday showing the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his party headed for the biggest victory the country has seen in 30 years.

The alliance led by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was winning the vote count in 325 parliamentary seats, far more than the majority of 272 required to rule. Even on its own, the BJP was ahead in 273 seats.

The United Progressive Alliance led by the Gandhi family’s Congress party, which has ruled India for the last decade, was leading in just 67 seats - its worst-ever showing.

Modi has promised to unblock stalled investments in power, road and rail projects to revive economic growth that has fallen to a decade low of below 5 percent. (Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
