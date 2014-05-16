FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Modi winning own seat by half million votes - TV
May 16, 2014 / 5:53 AM / 3 years ago

Modi winning own seat by half million votes - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 16 (Reuters) - Indian opposition leader Narendra Modi will win his own seat by half a million votes, a TV channel predicted on Friday, confirming the overwhelming general election triumph of the pro-business Hindu nationalist.

Modi’s lead was unassailable in Vadodara in his home state of Gujarat, ET Now TV said. He was also ahead in a second seat he was contesting, the Hindu holy city of Varanasi.

Election returns put his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies on course to win 327 seats - a clear parliamentary majority and India’s most decisive election victory in 30 years. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Douglas Busvine)

