FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India says Emaar MGF Land violated rules in $1.5 bln investments
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

India says Emaar MGF Land violated rules in $1.5 bln investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 4 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Tuesday accused Emaar MGF Land Ltd, a joint venture between Dubai’s Emaar Properties PJSC and India’s MGF Development Ltd, of violating foreign exchange rules over investments of 86 billion rupees ($1.51 billion).

The company was accused of violating the central bank’s foreign direct investment rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act by using overseas funds to buy agricultural land, which was not allowed, instead of for development projects, according to a government statement.

An external spokeswoman for Emaar Properties in Dubai had no immediate comment.

Emaar MGF Land has been building homes, offices, shops and hotels in India since 2005. ($1 = 56.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Satarupa Bhattacharjya; Writing by Aditi Shah; editing by Tony Munroe and Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.