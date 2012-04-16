India's Essel Group not planning to raise stake in IVRCL

MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - India’s Essel Group does not plan to increase its stake in infrastructure company, IVRCL Ltd , from the current 12.27 percent, the company said on Monday.

Investment bankers mandated to find buyers for an 11.2 percent IVRCL stake held by promoters had approached Essel, a statement from the group said.

“However, the indicated asking price was manifold above the then prevailing market price,” it said.

Essel Group is the single largest shareholder in IVRCL.

At 0740 GMT, shares in IVRCL were down nearly 5 percent at 69.2 rupees in the Mumbai market. (Reporting by Aditi Shah)