Indian carriers won't share emission data with EU - min

NEW DELHI, March 22 (Reuters) - India’s airlines will not submit emission details to the European Union (EU) as demanded by the bloc, the civil aviation minister said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report that the country plans to urge airlines to boycott the EU carbon scheme.

“The imposition of carbon tax does not arise,” Ajit Singh told lawmakers in a written reply.

On Monday, a senior Indian government official told Reuters that India would soon ask local airlines not to buy carbon credits from or share emissions data with the bloc, raising the prospect of a global trade war. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)