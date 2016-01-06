Indian refiners need to invest $4.5 billion to produce Euro VI fuel by 2020 - Nitin Gadkari

A vehicle waits to be filled up with diesel at a petrol station in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian refiners need to invest 300 billion rupees ($4.5 billion) to produce Euro VI complaint fuel, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

India has advanced the date for country-wide implementation of Euro VI compliant fuels by four years to April 1, 2020, in an effort to curb pollution.

Pollution levels in Indian cities have often been compared to China’s Beijing. A WHO study in 2014 said India’s capital city New Delhi had the worst air quality out of the 1,600 cities surveyed worldwide.

($1 = 66.7800 Indian rupees)