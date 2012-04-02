FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India regulator approves bourses listing, sets conditions
April 2, 2012

India regulator approves bourses listing, sets conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - India’s stock market regulator said on Monday it will allow bourses to list their shares, subject to certain conditions, including allowing the public to hold a 51 percent stake in the exchange.

No stock market operator will be allowed to list on its own exchange, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a statement after a board meeting, in which it accepted most of the recommendations of a committee on listing of bourses. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Rafael Nam; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

