MUMBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - India’s Export Import Bank of India plans to raise on Tuesday 2 billion rupees ($36.50 million) via three-year bonds at 7.87 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Standard Chartered Bank will be the sole arranger to the deal, the source added, saying the pay-in date for the sale has not been finalised. ($1 = 54.8000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)