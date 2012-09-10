FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's EXIM raises S$250 mln in 5-yr bond at 3.375 pct
September 10, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

India's EXIM raises S$250 mln in 5-yr bond at 3.375 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Export-Import Bank of India has raised S$250 million in 5-year bonds, pricing the deal at 3.375 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

That is at the tight end of final guidance of 3.375 percent to 3.500 percent provided earlier. EXIM had started with initial guidance in the 3.625 percent area.

The final order book was 2.5 times covered, with over 60 investors, said the source.

Banks took 42 percent of the issue, 30 percent went to asset managers and private banks took the remaining 28 percent.

Singapore accounted for 82 percent of the investors, 14 percent went to Hong Kong and 4 percent went to Europe. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

