FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Exim Bank to offer loans for US FDA-compliant drug factories
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 15, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

India's Exim Bank to offer loans for US FDA-compliant drug factories

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Export-Import Bank of India said on Monday it would provide long-term finance to Indian drugmakers to help them set up manufacturing plants compliant with standards specified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Export-oriented companies can avail of finance from the bank for a maximum repayment period of 10 years with a moratorium of up to three years, it said in a statement.

Several Indian drugmakers such as Ranbaxy Laboratories , Wockhardt and Cadila Healthcare over the last three years have faced import alerts from the U.S. drug regulator due to non-compliance with quality standards.

“To increase market share, the industry needs to penetrate deeper in the regulated markets which calls for accreditation of more and more facilities of Indian manufacturers,” the bank said.

A U.S. FDA-approved bulk drugs unit can cost up to 300 million ($5.01 million) - 400 million rupees ($6.68 million) in India and the cost is between 500 million - 600 million rupees for a formulations plant, the bank said.

$1 = 59.92 rupees Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.