FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India finance minister says favours cheap loans for exporters
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2013 / 10:55 AM / 4 years ago

India finance minister says favours cheap loans for exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India’s finance ministry is in talks with the central bank to make bank loans cheaper for exporters, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Friday, a move that could help reduce India’s wide current account deficit by boosting export income.

Exporters have been lobbying to be included in a category of priority lending that guarantees easier access to bank credit and lower interest rates, a privilege usually reserved for agriculture and small businesses.

India’s has the world’s third largest current account deficit, a major factor in a recent rout of the rupee currency. Exports account for some 25 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Mumbai Bureau; Writing by Krishna Das; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.