India's end-Sept external debt at $483.2 billion - govt
December 31, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

India's end-Sept external debt at $483.2 billion - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A money lender counts Indian rupee notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s external debt was at $483.2 billion at end-September, down $291 million from end-June, the finance ministry said in a release on Thursday.

Long-term debt accounted for 82.2 percent of the total external debt.

India’s forex reserves were sufficient to cover 72.5 percent to the total debt at end-September compared with 71.9 percent at end-March. The ratio of short term external debt to foreign exchange reserves was 24.6 percent against 25.0 percent at end-March, the ministry said.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
