A labourer works inside the manufacturing unit of iron parts at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s annual industrial output growth slowed to 4.2 percent in July compared with an upwardly revised 4.4 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting the output to grow 3.5 percent.