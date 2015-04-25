FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank chief Rajan calls for formal financing routes for farmers - report
April 25, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

India cbank chief Rajan calls for formal financing routes for farmers - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan called for an urgent expansion of formal financing routes for farmers after a spate of suicides in the country, the Business Standard said on Saturday, citing the Press Trust of India.

“It is lack of formal financing rather than the excessive burden of informal financing which is the problem. So can we move formal financing to every area of the country,” Rajan was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has delayed a bill that will make it easier for industry to buy farmland, following anger over rising rural distress and the suicide of a farmer in India’s capital. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

