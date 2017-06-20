MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 20 India raised minimum
purchase prices for rice, cotton and other crops by the most
since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014,
according a government circular seen by Reuters, amid ongoing
protests in the country's biggest farming states.
Prices paid to local farmers for common grade paddy rice are
to be raised by 5.4 percent to 1,550 rupees ($24.03) per 100 kg
for the year starting on July 1, while long staple cotton prices
have been hiked by 3.8 percent to 4,320 rupees per 100 kg.
The increases for rice, cotton and other crops follow an
outburst of discontent in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh
and neighbouring Maharashtra as farmers sought higher prices and
debt relief.
Five protesting farmers were shot dead this month in the
central state of Madhya Pradesh, which along with Maharashtra is
ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The unrest has posed a challenge to regional BJP leaders and
Modi, who have promised to double farmers' incomes over the next
five years.
India is the world's biggest rice exporter and buys the
grain from local farmers to protect them from distressed sales
and to build stocks for welfare programmes.
The government fixes minimum prices for more than two dozen
farm commodities, although it mainly procures wheat and rice.
Growers of other crops like onions, tomatoes and potatoes
are also protesting due to steep falls in the prices of their
produce and the absence of the government buying.
The government has also raised soybean prices by 9.9 percent
to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg, and corn by 7.1 percent to 1,425
rupees per 100 kg, effective from July 1. The increases for
these two grains were also the greatest since 2012/13.
($1 = 64.5125 Indian rupees)
