UPDATE 1-Japan's Uniqlo may source garments from India
June 25, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's Uniqlo may source garments from India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Fast Retailing no comment)

MUMBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co Ltd’s Uniqlo, Japan’s largest clothing store chain, is looking to source garments from India, Uniqlo’s Chairman Tadashi Yanai told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an Indian government statement.

Modi welcomed Unqilo’s interest in developing its business in India and highlighted the benefits the country’s garment sector offers, the statement said on Wednesday.

Uniqlo has long been eyeing the Indian market to open its stores and industry officials said it is a likely step in that direction.

A Fast Retailing spokeswoman said the company does not have any comment on the Indian government’s statement, which gave no further details.

Fast Retailing, Asia’s top apparel retailer, has manufacturing partners in China, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

In 2012, India allowed single brand retailers like Uniqlo full ownership of their Indian operations, but required them to source 30 percent of their goods from small and village industries. (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo; Editing by Matt Driskill)

