Food Corp of India seeks to raise up to 80 bln rupees via bonds
March 3, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Food Corp of India seeks to raise up to 80 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Food Corporation of India (FCI) is planning to raise up to 80 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) in government-guaranteed bonds in more than one tranche through a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The firm solicited quotes from investors by Tuesday, and plans to issue 5-, 8- and 10-year bonds, according to the term sheet.

The base size of the issue is 10 billion rupees and the bonds have a greenshoe option of 70 billion rupees.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam

