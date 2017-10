NEW DELHI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India’s fragile ruling coalition won a vote on allowing foreign supermarkets to operate in Asia’s third-largest economy, passing a test of support for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s minority government and his flagship economic reforms.

Expectations the government would win drove India’s stock market to a 19-month high. The victory should help ease through parliament bills aimed at attracting foreign investment to the ailing pension and insurance sectors.