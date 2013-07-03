FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's April FDI inflows up 25 pct at $2.3 bln - govt
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

India's April FDI inflows up 25 pct at $2.3 bln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 3 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India rose an annual 25 percent in April to $2.32 billion, the highest in the calendar year, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The data is a rare piece of good news for Asia’s third largest economy, which has seen the rupee plunge to record lows and economic growth slowing to its worst pace in a decade.

The government plans to relax foreign investment limits in sectors such as defence, telecommunications and commodity exchanges later this month, as part of its efforts to finance a widening current account deficit and revive investment.

In the first four months of 2013, FDI inflows touched $7.8 billion, up one percent from a year ago, a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.