FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India to hold briefing on FDI rules - official
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

India to hold briefing on FDI rules - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 20 (Reuters) - A senior Indian government official was due on Monday to hold a briefing on foreign direct investment, as reports circulated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ease rules on investing in sectors such as airlines and pharmaceuticals.

Officials met earlier at the prime minister's office to discuss FDI changes that appeared timed to regain the initiative after the surprise announcement by central bank chief Raghuram Rajan at the weekend that he would not seek a second term.

The last time the government announced a loosening of India's complex FDI rules was following a shock defeat for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in a state election last autumn.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:15 pm local time (0845 GMT). (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.