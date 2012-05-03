Indian companies invest less overseas in April-RBI

MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Indian companies’ investment overseas tapered off in April from the previous month, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $2.67 billion, down from $2.77 billion in March, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Thursday.

Of the total outward FDI in April, guarantees continued to be the biggest portion at $1.77 billion, $596.3 million was towards equity purchases and $312.2 million in loans. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)