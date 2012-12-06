FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat to launch Jeep in India in third quarter of 2013
December 6, 2012

Fiat to launch Jeep in India in third quarter of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fiat SpA and its U.S. unit Chrysler will launch Jeep vehicles in India in the third quarter of 2013, the brand’s head said, as the Italian carmaker tries to reboot its Indian venture with an entry into the country’s fast-growing SUV segment.

The off-road pick-ups and luxury SUVs will be the first vehicles from the Chrysler stable launched in India, where Fiat has failed to crack the highly-competitive low-cost segment, and recently split with local sales partner Tata Motors.

