FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's revenue situation comfortable - junior fin min
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

India's revenue situation comfortable - junior fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government is comfortable with the revenue situation due to a pickup in indirect tax collections, junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Tuesday.

Sinha earlier on Tuesday said India’s plan to cut stake in state-run companies, a key source of revenue for the government, was “challenging”, as many of the firms are in the commodities sector where valuations have been hit by a downturn.

“While direct taxes are little bit below where we would like them to be, indirect taxes are in fact ahead and therefore when you consider the two together we are actually in fairly comfortable fiscal situation with respect to revenues,” he said.

On Monday, media reports said the government’s divestment department wants to more than halve its stake sale target for the current financial year to March to about 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion). (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.