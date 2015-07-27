FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India finmin rules out "knee-jerk" reaction on report to curb money laundering
July 27, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

India finmin rules out "knee-jerk" reaction on report to curb money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government will not react in a “knee-jerk” manner on a report by a special investigations team that suggested greater oversight of money laundering in stocks, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

The Supreme Court-appointed team said the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), needed to ensure it can better identify owners behind overseas investments into participatory-notes (P-notes), or popular derivative products that track domestic equity markets.

Jaitley, however, said the government would apply its mind on the recommendations in due course and would avoid any decision that could hurt investor sentiment. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

