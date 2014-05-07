FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chairman of India's Financial Tech arrested, Mumbai police say
#Financials
May 7, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Chairman of India's Financial Tech arrested, Mumbai police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - The chairman of Indian bourse operator Financial Technologies (India) Ltd, Jignesh Shah, was arrested on Wednesday, a Mumbai police spokesman said, without giving further details.

Shah has been under police investigation after National Spot Exchange Ltd, a commodities exchange owned by Financial Tech, abruptly suspended trade in most of its commodities contracts last year.

A Financial Technologies spokesman said the company would soon issue a statement in the matter.

$1 = 60.0725 Indian Rupees Reporting by Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafael Nam; editing by Tony Munroe

