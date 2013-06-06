FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India finmin: Large amount of money has to be given to state lenders for Basel 3 rules
June 6, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

India finmin: Large amount of money has to be given to state lenders for Basel 3 rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - The Indian government has to infuse a large amount of capital into state-run banks for meeting the Tier I requirements under Basel III, finance minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

The government will infuse 140 billion rupees ($2.47 billion) in the current fiscal year ending March into state lenders, he said at a banking conference.

Indian banks will be required to raise an additional 5 trillion rupees of capital to meet the Basel III capital rules, including 3.25 trillion rupees of non-equity capital and 1.75 trillion rupees of equity capital, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday. ($1 = 56.7725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

