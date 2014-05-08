FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank more conscious about both growth, inflation-finmin
May 8, 2014

India cbank more conscious about both growth, inflation-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is more conscious now than before that containing inflation and boosting growth are both important for the economy, and will keep that in mind while deciding the policy rate, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

He said the total capital requirement for state-run banks is 455 billion rupees ($7.6 billion) in 2014/15 fiscal year, much lower than the 113 billion rupees provided for recapitalisation in the interim budget in February. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
