Jaitley says China devaluation may have transient impact on India

NEW DELHI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The devaluation of the Chinese yuan currency may have a transient impact on India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

China’s yuan devaluation, which comes on top of a slowdown in Asia’s largest economy, is hurting several global economies.

The Indian rupee fell to as low as 66.58 per dollar on Monday, its lowest since Sept. 2013, as Asian markets reeled under fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.