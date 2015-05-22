FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's govt in talks with cenbank on public debt agency - Jaitley
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

India's govt in talks with cenbank on public debt agency - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday the government was in consultations with the Reserve Bank of India on setting up an independent public debt management agency (PDMA).

The comments come after the government last month withdrew proposals to set up the agency, with Jaitley adding then the government would consult with the central bank and unveil a new roadmap.

RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan last week denied the central bank was against the idea of a PDMA, and said there was no difference of opinion between the central bank and the government on the issue. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

