Slowdown may hurt banks' asset quality-India finmin
April 7, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

Slowdown may hurt banks' asset quality-India finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - A slowdown in India’s gross domestic product could impact banks’ asset quality, finance minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday.

Mukherjee, speaking at an industrial event in Mumbai, added India’s banks would have to raise additional capital to meet requirements for Basel III global banking rules.

Indian economy is likely to grow by 7.6 percent in fiscal 2012/13, up from 6.9 percent in the current year, which is the lowest rate recorded in nearly a decade excluding the global financial crisis in 2008, Mukherjee said last month.

Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Andrew Heavens

