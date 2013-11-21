FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to close special swap window on Nov. 30-finance minister
November 21, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

India to close special swap window on Nov. 30-finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India will close the special concessional swap rate offered to lenders raising funds abroad on Nov. 30, according to the text of the speech Finance Minister P. Chidambaram gave in Singapore earlier on Thursday.

The window for the foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B), was due to close on Nov. 30, although some banks have pushed for an extension.

“Two months ago, the Reserve Bank opened a special window to attract more funds into FCNR (B), and I am happy to report that, as I speak to you today, the scheme, which will close on Nov. 30, 2013, has received $16 billion,” Chidambaram said according to a copy of his speech, released in New Delhi by the finance ministry.

The Reserve Bank of India had received a total of $22.7 billion through the FCNR (B) as well as a separate window targeting non-resident Indians abroad, it said in a release. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anand Basu)

