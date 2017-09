NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that foreign direct investment into India had risen by 40 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year from a year ago.

Addressing a news conference, Jaitley said the nearly one-year-old government faced challenges in increasing infrastructure spending and boosting manufacturing. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)