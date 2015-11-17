India to invest in growth - Jaitley

(L-R) B.R. Shetty, executive vice-chairman & CEO of NMC Healthcare, India's ambassador to UAE T.P. Seetharam, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Mohammed Al Shehhi, undersecretary of the UAE Economy Ministry, and Anurag Bhushan, Consul General of India, attend the UAE-India Economic Forum at Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government would prefer to use buoyant tax receipts to fund extra infrastructure spending than to slash its borrowing target for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Jaitley said he would prefer to stick to the fiscal deficit target of 3.9 percent of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year through to March 2016.

Achieving high growth and reducing poverty were priorities in the coming years, Jaitley said on a visit to Dubai, slapping down rebels in the ruling party who have criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a recent regional election defeat.