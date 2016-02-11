FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India growth robust amid global market turmoil - Economic affairs secy
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 11, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

India growth robust amid global market turmoil - Economic affairs secy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An under construction high-rise residential tower is pictured behind an old residential building in Mumbai, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s economic growth is robust despite turmoil on global financial markets, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, reiterating the official forecast that the economy would grow by 7.6 percent in the year to March.

“The world is in turmoil,” Das told a news briefing on the economy that will set the stage for the annual budget on Feb. 29.

Das described growth by Asia’s third-largest economy as “robust” and said it was driven by manufacturing.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.