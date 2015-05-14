FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Have to work overtime on new sales tax - India's Jaitley
May 14, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Have to work overtime on new sales tax - India's Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday the government “will have to work overtime” to implement a new goods and services tax by a self-imposed deadline of April 1, 2016.

The nearly one-year-old government failed to pass an enabling constitutional amendment at the parliamentary session that just ended, making it harder to put into effect a tax measure that would create a single national market for the first time. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)

