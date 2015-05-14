FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Govt's road map for Indian land reform the fastest - Jaitley
May 14, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Govt's road map for Indian land reform the fastest - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that the government’s roadmap for reforms to make it easier for businesses to buy land was the fastest route to passing it.

The government referred its land acquisition bill to a committee after failing to pass it in the parliamentary session just ended, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s almost a year-old government.

The opposition Congress party, defeated by Modi’s nationalist party in a general election last May, has fought back against the bill, calling it “anti-farmer”. Modi lacks the votes in the upper house of parliament to pass the measure. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

