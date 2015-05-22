FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's finance minister favours cut in interest rates
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

India's finance minister favours cut in interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - The time is right for the Indian central bank to cut interest rate due to falling inflation, the finance minister told reporters on Friday.

“It is,” said Arun Jaitley, when asked whether the time is right for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to effect an interest rate cut.

The RBI will review its monetary policy on June 2 and is widely expected by economists to lower its key policy rate by 25 basis points on the back of the sharp fall in both retail and wholesale prices. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.